Donation

Partner in the Mission

"Oh give thanks to the Lord, for he is good; for his steadfast love endures forever!"-1 Chronicles 16:34 (ESV)Libertas Academy exists to cultivate biblically literate, articulate and morally courageous graduates who glorify God in every sphere of life. Your generosity makes that work possible. As an independent classical Christian school, we rely on the faithful support of families, alumni, and friends to sustain and strengthen our mission. Every gift whether large or small directly impacts our students today and for generations to come. When you give you help us: * Enhance and enrich our academic programs* Retain and develop excellent faculty and staff* Steward tuition responsibly* Remove financial barriers for families seeking Christ-centered education* Strengthen and expand our athletic and extracurricular programsWe invite you to direct your gift where it is most meaningful to you — whether to the Annual Fund, Financial Aid, or Athletics — or allow us to apply your gift where it is most needed.Thank you for partnering in the mission of Libertas Academy.