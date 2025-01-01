Libertas Academy
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Libertas Academy

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Libertas Academy

Our mission

Libertas Academy provides a classical Christian education rooted in Scripture, aiming to cultivate students who think clearly, love rightly, and live boldly for Christ, fostering truth, wisdom, and virtue in lifelong learners.
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Libertas Vision Dinner 2025
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Libertas Vision Dinner 2025
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Partner in the Mission
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Partner in the Mission
"Oh give thanks to the Lord, for he is good; for his steadfast love endures forever!"-1 Chronicles 16:34 (ESV)Libertas Academy exists to cultivate biblically literate, articulate and morally courageous graduates who glorify God in every sphere of life. Your generosity makes that work possible. As an independent classical Christian school, we rely on the faithful support of families, alumni, and friends to sustain and strengthen our mission. Every gift whether large or small directly impacts our students today and for generations to come. When you give you help us: * Enhance and enrich our academic programs* Retain and develop excellent faculty and staff* Steward tuition responsibly* Remove financial barriers for families seeking Christ-centered education* Strengthen and expand our athletic and extracurricular programsWe invite you to direct your gift where it is most meaningful to you — whether to the Annual Fund, Financial Aid, or Athletics — or allow us to apply your gift where it is most needed.Thank you for partnering in the mission of Libertas Academy.
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Our website

https://www.thelibertasacademy.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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