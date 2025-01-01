Life Quilt Foundation Nfp

Donation

West Ridge Community Response Team

🌟 Join us in our Mutual Aid efforts! 🌟Life Quilt Foundation sponsors the West Ridge Community Response Team mutual aid program. Your support is instrumental in helping us provide essential resources and assistance to those in need within our community. Thanks to your kindness and generosity, we are able to offer critical aid to families and individuals facing difficult times. Your contribution not only provides immediate relief but also helps foster a sense of hope and solidarity among our community members.We know that change starts with people like you. Every act of kindness, every dollar, and every moment of your time brings us closer to achieving our mission. Together, we can create a brighter, more compassionate world for all.How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts.Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Volunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact too.Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.