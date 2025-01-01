Life Quilt Foundation Nfp
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Life Quilt Foundation Nfp

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Life Quilt Foundation Nfp

Our mission

Life Quilt Foundation fosters community resilience by providing essential resources and mutual aid to individuals and families in need, promoting hope and solidarity through acts of kindness and support.
More ways to support us
Donate to make a difference
Donation
Donate to make a difference
Every child deserves a fair start.School supplies are up 24%. Winter coats are 24% more expensive than last year. For too many families, these increases put essentials out of reach—leaving children without the tools to learn or the clothing to stay warm and safe.We exist to change that. We provide school supplies and winter outerwear to children whose families are struggling under the weight of rising costs. Because preparation for learning and protection from the cold aren't privileges. They're necessities.How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help us reach our goal.Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Volunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact too.Thank you for supporting our mission. Your support is invaluable.
Donate today
West Ridge Community Response Team
Donation
West Ridge Community Response Team
🌟 Join us in our Mutual Aid efforts! 🌟Life Quilt Foundation sponsors the West Ridge Community Response Team mutual aid program. Your support is instrumental in helping us provide essential resources and assistance to those in need within our community. Thanks to your kindness and generosity, we are able to offer critical aid to families and individuals facing difficult times. Your contribution not only provides immediate relief but also helps foster a sense of hope and solidarity among our community members.We know that change starts with people like you. Every act of kindness, every dollar, and every moment of your time brings us closer to achieving our mission. Together, we can create a brighter, more compassionate world for all.How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts.Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Volunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact too.Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.
Donate today

Our website

https://www.lifequilt.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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