lifempowered
organization logo

lifempowered

Subscribe
Donate

lifempowered

Our mission

lifempowered supports people to live the life they choose.
Events
Events
lifempowered's Second Chance to Give, Laugh, & Love
Auction
lifempowered's Second Chance to Give, Laugh, & Love
Jun 1, 11:55 PM PDT
View auction
More ways to support us
Empowered Together!
Donation
Empowered Together!
❤ Empower Choice. Empower Lives. ❤At lifempowered, we support people to live the life they choose. Every act of kindness and every dollar helps individuals gain independence, confidence, and opportunities to thrive. Together, we can build a stronger, more inclusive community.How You Can Make an Impact:Donate: Every contribution fuels independence and growth. Your gift today creates lasting change.Share: Spread the word! Share our campaign with friends, family, and on social media to amplify our impact.Thank you for supporting lifempowered. Your generosity empowers lives and strengthens our community!
Donate today

Our website

https://www.lifemp.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by