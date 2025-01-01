Lifting Nations Inc strengthens grassroots Christian ministries to alleviate poverty by providing food, education, clean water, and support for vulnerable communities, empowering them to thrive and serve their neighbors with love.
More ways to support us
Donation
Hope For Love Foundation
At Lifting Nations, we advance God’s work of love by strengthening grassroots Christian ministries that serve people in their own communities and help alleviate the hardships of poverty. African Children’s Hope for Love Foundation Uganda was founded in 2013 by Mark Mesach Ssinamenye as a non-governmental organization with a mission of sharing Christ, loving people and giving hope especially to orphaned and vulnerable children. Thank you for supporting African Children’s Hope for Love Foundation Uganda. Your partnership is truly invaluable.
Your gift to the Victor Krown International School (VKIS) Building Project lays a real foundation for Bangi Uganda to expand classrooms, training spaces, and community rooms for children from all walks of life in Uganda 🤝.Every contribution helps create a safe, permanent place for Christian education.🌟 Thank you for investing in a space where students will be shaped to lead the future.