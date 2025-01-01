Lifting Nations Inc

Donation

Hope For Love Foundation

At Lifting Nations, we advance God’s work of love by strengthening grassroots Christian ministries that serve people in their own communities and help alleviate the hardships of poverty. African Children’s Hope for Love Foundation Uganda was founded in 2013 by Mark Mesach Ssinamenye as a non-governmental organization with a mission of sharing Christ, loving people and giving hope especially to orphaned and vulnerable children. Thank you for supporting African Children’s Hope for Love Foundation Uganda. Your partnership is truly invaluable.