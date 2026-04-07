Lightning volleyball

Custom

Registration

Player Fees:If registered by June 20: • HIGH SCHOOL Girls (8th-12th) & Boys (6th-12th) -- $450 ($445 if paid in full at registration) • JUNIOR HIGH Girls (5th-8th) -- $275 ($270 if paid in full at registration)After June 20: • HIGH SCHOOL Girls (8th-12th) & Boys (6th-12th) -- $490 ($485 if paid in full at registration) • JUNIOR HIGH Girls (5th-8th) -- $315 ($310 if paid in full at registration)Registration deadline: July 15Payment Schedule: • Registration Deposit $100 (due at time of registration and applied to overall fee) • $200 payment due July 15 for all HIGH SCHOOL teams • $100 payment due July 15 for JUNIOR HIGH teams • Remainder due in August after teams are decided (and parental agreement of child's team placement)*Zeffy contributions are not mandatory, but we encourage you to support this amazing service!