Donation

🎄 Bring Joy This Holiday Season with The Limbo Foundation! 🎄

This Christmas, we’re on a mission to make the holidays brighter for families in Hardin and Jefferson Counties by providing Christmas presents and holiday meals. We can’t do it without your support!Donation Deadline: December 20th, 2025We’ve made it easy to give at any level with fun shoutouts and recognitions to show our gratitude:Donation Tiers:$0–$250: A heartfelt social media shoutout thanking you for spreading holiday cheer!$251–$500: Your name will be featured on our “Season of Giving” donor wall and receive a special thank-you certificate.$501–$750: All of the above plus a personalized video shoutout from our team.$751–$1,000: All of the above plus your name/logo highlighted on our website as a top supporter of holiday joy.Every contribution, big or small, helps provide a Christmas to remember for families in need. Together, we can make sure no family goes without a meal or a gift this holiday season.Donate now and make a difference.Let’s light up Hardin and Jefferson Counties with love, joy, and hope this Christmas!Please note that you do not have to pay the donation to Zeffy. Please remove the donation on the checkout screen and set to $0.00 if you do not wish to donate to Zeffy as we cannot repay for that portion of the payment.