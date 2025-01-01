Donate to Change Lives in Kentucky
Who we serveMany parents and caregivers in our community earn just above the threshold for subsidized services, but face mounting costs for childcare, transportation, and educational support. The Limbo Foundation steps into this gap by offering financial assistance, mentorship, and life-skills enrichment that help these families stabilize and thrive. Why this mattersBy easing the childcare burden, we enable parents to maintain employment or attend training, reduce stress, and focus on building sustainable household stability. In turn, children benefit from consistent care, positive environments, and opportunities to grow. Supporting TLF means investing not just in immediate relief, but in stronger families, stable employment, and a more resilient local community.How your organization can make an impactWe invite your business or organization to partner with The Limbo Foundation as a sponsor or donor. Your contribution will directly fund our programs and allow us to reach even more families in need throughout Kentucky. To recognize your generosity, we’ve created several sponsorship tiers with meaningful benefits designed to highlight your support and partnership:Please note that you do not have to pay the donation to Zeffy. Please remove the donation on the checkout screen and set to $0.00 if you do not wish to donate to Zeffy as we cannot repay for that portion of the payment.