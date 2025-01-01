Limbo Foundation

Limbo Foundation

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Our mission

The Limbo Foundation provides free holiday meals to families in need, fostering community spirit and ensuring no one spends Christmas alone. Through donations and volunteer efforts, they uphold a cherished tradition of togetherness and support.
Events
Events
2nd Annual LABB Kickball Classic
Event
2nd Annual LABB Kickball Classic
Jul 11, 2:00 - 8:00 PM EDT
126 Ring Rd, Elizabethtown, KY 42701, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Donation
Donate to Change Lives in Kentucky
Who we serveMany parents and caregivers in our community earn just above the threshold for subsidized services, but face mounting costs for childcare, transportation, and educational support. The Limbo Foundation steps into this gap by offering financial assistance, mentorship, and life-skills enrichment that help these families stabilize and thrive. Why this mattersBy easing the childcare burden, we enable parents to maintain employment or attend training, reduce stress, and focus on building sustainable household stability. In turn, children benefit from consistent care, positive environments, and opportunities to grow. Supporting TLF means investing not just in immediate relief, but in stronger families, stable employment, and a more resilient local community.How your organization can make an impactWe invite your business or organization to partner with The Limbo Foundation as a sponsor or donor. Your contribution will directly fund our programs and allow us to reach even more families in need throughout Kentucky. To recognize your generosity, we’ve created several sponsorship tiers with meaningful benefits designed to highlight your support and partnership:Please note that you do not have to pay the donation to Zeffy. Please remove the donation on the checkout screen and set to $0.00 if you do not wish to donate to Zeffy as we cannot repay for that portion of the payment.
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Membership
TLF Board Pay in
To help cover basic operating expenses, Limbo Foundation board members contribute $35 per month as a board buy-in. Once we receive grant funding or other support that covers these expenses, this fee will be discontinued.If you are unable to make this contribution and would like to remain on the Board, please reach out so we can discuss options***Please note that you do not have to pay the donation to Zeffy. Please remove the donation on the checkout screen and set to $0.00 if you do not wish to donate to Zeffy as we cannot repay for that portion of the payment.***
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🎄 Bring Joy This Holiday Season with The Limbo Foundation! 🎄
Donation
🎄 Bring Joy This Holiday Season with The Limbo Foundation! 🎄
This Christmas, we’re on a mission to make the holidays brighter for families in Hardin and Jefferson Counties by providing Christmas presents and holiday meals. We can’t do it without your support!Donation Deadline: December 20th, 2025We’ve made it easy to give at any level with fun shoutouts and recognitions to show our gratitude:Donation Tiers:$0–$250: A heartfelt social media shoutout thanking you for spreading holiday cheer!$251–$500: Your name will be featured on our “Season of Giving” donor wall and receive a special thank-you certificate.$501–$750: All of the above plus a personalized video shoutout from our team.$751–$1,000: All of the above plus your name/logo highlighted on our website as a top supporter of holiday joy.Every contribution, big or small, helps provide a Christmas to remember for families in need. Together, we can make sure no family goes without a meal or a gift this holiday season.Donate now and make a difference.Let’s light up Hardin and Jefferson Counties with love, joy, and hope this Christmas!Please note that you do not have to pay the donation to Zeffy. Please remove the donation on the checkout screen and set to $0.00 if you do not wish to donate to Zeffy as we cannot repay for that portion of the payment.
Donate today

Our website

https://www.thelimbofoundation.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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