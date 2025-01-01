Limestone Community School
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Limestone Community School

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Limestone Community School

Our mission

We are reimagining elementary education to cultivate equity and inspire the next generation of innovators through project-based learning.
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Donate to Limestone Community School
Your one-time or recurring donation helps us to fund scholarships and continue to provide outstanding programming and resources for our students.
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$6,670 of $150,000 goal
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Our website

https://limestoneschool.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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