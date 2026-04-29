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LMYB 2026 Silent Auction - Purchase Items

Score great items while being part of the Linn-Mar Youth Baseball & Softball Community-LMHS Baseball Player Cards*-LMHS Baseball Youth Camp Registration**-LMHS Softball Player Cards*-LMHS Softball Youth Camp Registration**-Gatorade Protein Bars-Spare Time Fun CardsThe auction helps keep league fees affordable, fields in good shape, and equipment safe for our players.* Denotes items where proceeds will be split with LMHS Baseball and Softball **Denotes items priced at 40% of actual fee with LMYB picking up the balance to incent LMYB or Lions Softball Players who might not otherwise attend to be able to do so.Your support builds more than skills. It gives kids a structured, positive place to learn the game, grow as teammates, and play with confidence. Thank you for stepping up for our youth baseball and softball community. 🙌