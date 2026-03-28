Linus's Legacy
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Our mission
Linus's Legacy is dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating animals in need, providing them with loving foster homes until they find permanent families. Their mission is to promote animal welfare and ensure every pet has a chance at a happy life.
Past events
Past events
Event
Purrtastic Yoga
Mar 28, 11:00 - 12:00 PM CDT
30702 290th St SW, Crookston, MN 56716, USA
Event
Holiday Planter Party
Dec 6, 1:00 - 2:00 PM CST
601 Tuttle Ave, Crookston, MN 56716, USA
Event
Holiday Planter Party
Nov 8, 1:00 - 2:00 PM CST
601 Tuttle Ave, Crookston, MN 56716, USA
Our website
https://linusslegacyrescue.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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