Linus's Legacy

Linus's Legacy

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Our mission

Linus's Legacy is dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating animals in need, providing them with loving foster homes until they find permanent families. Their mission is to promote animal welfare and ensure every pet has a chance at a happy life.
Past events
Past events
Purrtastic Yoga
Event
Purrtastic Yoga
Mar 28, 11:00 - 12:00 PM CDT
30702 290th St SW, Crookston, MN 56716, USA
Holiday Planter Party
Event
Holiday Planter Party
Dec 6, 1:00 - 2:00 PM CST
601 Tuttle Ave, Crookston, MN 56716, USA
Holiday Planter Party
Event
Holiday Planter Party
Nov 8, 1:00 - 2:00 PM CST
601 Tuttle Ave, Crookston, MN 56716, USA

Our website

https://linusslegacyrescue.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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