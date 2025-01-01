The Lionheart Gift Foundation was created to show appreciation by giving back to those who put their lives on the line, protect and serve our local communities in the State of Utah, in essence, a Lionheart, who is active, Retired, or a Survivor.
More ways to support us
Donation
2026 Raffle Tickets
Thank you for your purchase and for supporting the Lionheart Gift Foundation.Here is your receipt for Raffle Tickets Thank you for your generous purchase and for supporting the Lionheart Gift Foundation! We are grateful for your commitment to our cause. Enclosed is your receipt for the raffle tickets. Your contribution makes a meaningful difference. Thank you once again! Thank you