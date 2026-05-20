Lions Club Of Branford Projects Inc
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Our mission
The Lions Club of Branford Projects Inc. is dedicated to improving community welfare through service projects, fundraising, and support for those in need, fostering compassion and collaboration for a brighter future.
Events
Events
Event
75th Anniversary Gala
May 20, 6:00 - 10:00 PM EDT
29 School Ground Rd, Branford, CT 06405, USA
Get your tickets
Event
Annual Steak & Lobster Picnic
Jun 22, 5:00 - 8:00 PM EDT
158 S Montowese St, Branford, CT 06405, USA
Get your tickets
Our website
https://www.lionsbfdct.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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