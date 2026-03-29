Little Big Minds Uptown PTO

Little Big Minds Uptown PTO

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Our mission

Little Big Minds Uptown PTO supports our school community by raising funds for staff appreciation and enhancing educational experiences for students. We foster a collaborative environment to celebrate and uplift our dedicated educators and families.
Past events
Past events
Little Big Minds Uptown PTO's Annual Raffle 2026
Raffle
Little Big Minds Uptown PTO's Annual Raffle 2026
Mar 29, 11:00 AM - Apr 10, 9:00 PM MST

Our website

https://www.lbmptoelnorte.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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