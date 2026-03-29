Little Big Minds Uptown PTO
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Our mission
Little Big Minds Uptown PTO supports our school community by raising funds for staff appreciation and enhancing educational experiences for students. We foster a collaborative environment to celebrate and uplift our dedicated educators and families.
Past events
Past events
Raffle
Little Big Minds Uptown PTO's Annual Raffle 2026
Mar 29, 11:00 AM - Apr 10, 9:00 PM MST
Our website
https://www.lbmptoelnorte.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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