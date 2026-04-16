Little League Baseball Inc
Subscribe
Our mission
Little League Baseball Inc fosters youth development through baseball and softball, promoting teamwork, discipline, and community engagement. Their mission is to provide a safe environment for children to learn and grow while enjoying the game.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
6/7 Softball Clinic
Jun 7 - Jun 14
| 3 dates & times
May Rd, East Hartford, CT 06118, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Donation
EHLL SHOP
Welcome to the EHLL Shop!Here, you'll be able to purchase EHLL shirts, bags, and more! Thank you for backing our baseball and softball community.
Donate today
Our website
https://www.ehll.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
Powered by