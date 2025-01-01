Little League Baseball Inc

Raffle

Joe Schwartz Little League's Annual Calendar Raffle

Get your calendar raffle tickets for a month of chances to win big while supporting Joe Schwartz Little League! 🎟️ Tickets are on sale until June 10. Drawings begin June 15 and continue every weekday through July 17.Your participation is not only a chance to win prizes, but also plays a vital role in supporting the league. Each ticket you purchase directly contributes to our efforts in making a meaningful impact in our community. Thank you for your support. ✨