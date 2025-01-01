Little League Baseball Inc

Joe Schwartz Little League fosters youth development through baseball, promoting teamwork, sportsmanship, and community engagement. Our programs empower children to build skills, confidence, and lifelong friendships while enjoying the game.
More ways to support us
Raffle
Joe Schwartz Little League's Annual Calendar Raffle
Get your calendar raffle tickets for a month of chances to win big while supporting Joe Schwartz Little League! 🎟️ Tickets are on sale until June 10. Drawings begin June 15 and continue every weekday through July 17.Your participation is not only a chance to win prizes, but also plays a vital role in supporting the league. Each ticket you purchase directly contributes to our efforts in making a meaningful impact in our community. Thank you for your support. ✨