Local Bridges' Creative Toolbox

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Art Infused Coaching

Art Infused Coaching 🎨 is a gentle space to explore what you’re feeling through color, shape, and story. This form helps us learn a bit about you so we can tailor sessions to your needs and honor your pace.At Local Bridges, we value safety, inclusion, and honest conversation. Please share only what feels comfortable. Your responses guide us in offering support that fits your current life transitions. 💛NOTE: Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits. The suggested contribution is voluntary and can be changed or skipped by choosing "other".