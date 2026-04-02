Local Bridges' Creative Toolbox

Local Bridges' Creative Toolbox

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Our mission

Local Bridges provides creative experiences, education, and transitional coaching, plus support for local artists/artisans, while championing entrepreneurship and personal development to foster growth, well-being, and lifelong success.
Events
Events
Eagle with Flag Paint Party
Event
Eagle with Flag Paint Party
May 28 - May 28 | 2 dates & times
204 Collier Dr, Sevierville, TN 37862, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Vendor Spaces at Creative Toolbox
Event
Vendor Spaces at Creative Toolbox
Welcome to Vendor Spaces at Creative Toolbox! 🎨 Join us in fostering a supportive community atmosphere by participating as a vendor. We're creating a space where local artisans, creators, and businesses can connect and share their passions. This event reflects our commitment to mental well-being by promoting collaboration and empowerment through creativity. Secure your spot today and be part of a vibrant network dedicated to enhancing community connections. Together, we'll promote resources and support for life transitions, one canvas at a time. 🌟
Get your tickets
Art Infused Coaching
Custom
Art Infused Coaching
Art Infused Coaching 🎨 is a gentle space to explore what you’re feeling through color, shape, and story. This form helps us learn a bit about you so we can tailor sessions to your needs and honor your pace.At Local Bridges, we value safety, inclusion, and honest conversation. Please share only what feels comfortable. Your responses guide us in offering support that fits your current life transitions. 💛NOTE: Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits. The suggested contribution is voluntary and can be changed or skipped by choosing "other".
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Local Bridges' Volunteer & Mentor Memberships
Membership
Local Bridges' Volunteer & Mentor Memberships
Local Bridges is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization committed to fostering growth, prosperity, and sustainability by connecting people, ideas, and resources. We're dedicated to educating our community and local agencies on entrepreneurship, business development, and personal growth, including navigating life transitions. Join our community of supporters and become a volunteer or mentor today. Benefits of Volunteering & Mentoring:Contribute to the growth of local businesses and communities.Expand your professional and social network.Be part of a mission-driven organization making a real difference.Together, we can make a positive impact on our community. 🚀Ready to make a difference? Start your journey by volunteering now!
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Our website

https://www.localbridges.net/

Contact information

[email protected]
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