Lodi Education Association
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Lodi Education Association

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Lodi Education Association

Our mission

The Lodi Education Association is the local branch of the New Jersey Education Association that advocates for educators in the workplace, promoting their professional interests and fostering a supportive community to enhance educational quality and celebrate achievements in teaching. In Lodi we pride ourselves on our commitment to each other and to the students that populate the halls of each school.

Events
Events
LEA End of Year Luncheon 2026
Event
LEA End of Year Luncheon 2026
Jun 2, 2:00 - 6:00 PM EDT
255 NJ-17, Wood-Ridge, NJ 07075, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Lodi Education Association Philanthropic Fund
Donation
Lodi Education Association Philanthropic Fund
Your gift to the Lodi Education Association Philanthropic Fund supports students who wish to engage with our profession after high school 🎒. Contributions help provide scholarships and opportunities to students who are inspired by the work our teachers do every day in the classroom.Together, we can enhance the experience for every student in Lodi. Thank you for standing with us and investing directly in this community.
Donate today

Contact information

[email protected]

President: Rebecca Heismeyer, [email protected]

Vice President: Corinna Danubio, [email protected]

Treasurer: Samuel Porter, [email protected]

Recording Secretary: Emily DeRosa, [email protected]

Corresponding Secretary: Louis Ricco, [email protected]

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