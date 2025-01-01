Our mission
The Lodi Education Association is the local branch of the New Jersey Education Association that advocates for educators in the workplace, promoting their professional interests and fostering a supportive community to enhance educational quality and celebrate achievements in teaching. In Lodi we pride ourselves on our commitment to each other and to the students that populate the halls of each school.
Contact information
President: Rebecca Heismeyer, [email protected]
Vice President: Corinna Danubio, [email protected]
Treasurer: Samuel Porter, [email protected]
Recording Secretary: Emily DeRosa, [email protected]
Corresponding Secretary: Louis Ricco, [email protected]