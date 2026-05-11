Longfellow Rising

Longfellow Rising

Subscribe
Donate

Our mission

Longfellow Rising empowers the Downtown Longfellow community through cultural events, advocacy, and neighborhood activation. We unite neighbors, artists, and businesses to shape a vibrant, community-driven future, ensuring local voices are heard.
Events
Events
Conversation & Action for the Common Good.
Event
Conversation & Action for the Common Good.
May 11 - Dec 14 | 7 dates & times
2730 E 31st St, Minneapolis, MN 55406, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Downtown Longfellow: Build What the City Won’t
Donation
Downtown Longfellow: Build What the City Won’t
$1,535 of $5,000 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://www.longfellowrising.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by