Longfellow Rising
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Our mission
Longfellow Rising empowers the Downtown Longfellow community through cultural events, advocacy, and neighborhood activation. We unite neighbors, artists, and businesses to shape a vibrant, community-driven future, ensuring local voices are heard.
Events
Events
Event
Conversation & Action for the Common Good.
May 11 - Dec 14
| 7 dates & times
2730 E 31st St, Minneapolis, MN 55406, USA
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More ways to support us
Donation
Downtown Longfellow: Build What the City Won’t
$1,535 of $5,000 goal
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Our website
https://www.longfellowrising.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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