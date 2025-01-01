Los Ayudantes SWVA
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Los Ayudantes SWVA

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Los Ayudantes SWVA

Our mission

Los Ayudantes SWVA is a grassroots community care network providing rapid, barrier-free support to families when they need it most. We deliver food, supplies, and direct assistance through trusted relationships--quickly, safely, and with dignity.
More ways to support us
Family Preparedness Fund
Donation
Family Preparedness Fund
$3,160 of $10,000 goal
Donate today
LAS Bodega Box Initiative
Donation
LAS Bodega Box Initiative
$435 of $3,000 goal
Donate today
LAS Mother & Baby Fund
Donation
LAS Mother & Baby Fund
$476 of $8,000 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61587214380891

Contact information

[email protected]
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