Lottery League
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Our mission
The Lottery League fosters collaboration and creativity in music by randomly pairing musicians into new bands. Each season culminates in a live performance, making music accessible and building community connections across Northeast Ohio.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
Lottery League Fundraiser Raffle
May 21, 4:00 PM - Jun 7, 8:00 PM EDT
5801 Detroit Ave, Cleveland, OH 44102, USA
Get your tickets
Our website
https://lottery-league.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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