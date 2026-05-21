Lotus Lantern Corp
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Our mission
Lotus Lantern Corp fosters community through cultural events, promoting understanding and connection among diverse groups. We celebrate Asian heritage and create shared experiences that strengthen bonds across generations.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
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✨S.E.A. the Arts Festival 🎨
May 30, 11:00 - 3:00 PM CDT
1963 Holmgren Wy, Green Bay, WI 54304, USA
Learn more
Event
S.E.A. the Arts - Night Party
May 30, 8:00 - 11:45 PM CDT
1963 Holmgren Wy, Green Bay, WI 54304, USA
Get your tickets
Our website
https://www.lotuslanterncorp.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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