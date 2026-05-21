Lotus Lantern Corp

Lotus Lantern Corp

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Our mission

Lotus Lantern Corp fosters community through cultural events, promoting understanding and connection among diverse groups. We celebrate Asian heritage and create shared experiences that strengthen bonds across generations.
Events
Events
✨S.E.A. the Arts Festival 🎨
Custom
✨S.E.A. the Arts Festival 🎨
May 30, 11:00 - 3:00 PM CDT
1963 Holmgren Wy, Green Bay, WI 54304, USA
Learn more
S.E.A. the Arts - Night Party
Event
S.E.A. the Arts - Night Party
May 30, 8:00 - 11:45 PM CDT
1963 Holmgren Wy, Green Bay, WI 54304, USA
Get your tickets

Our website

https://www.lotuslanterncorp.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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