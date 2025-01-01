Raffle

Loudoun Valley Band Boosters, Inc's TEST Raffle 2026

Enter the Loudoun Valley Band Boosters’ TEST Raffle 2026 🎟️🎵 and help keep our band program strong. Your participation supports instruments, music, uniforms, and the extras that enrich every student’s musical experience at Loudoun Valley High School.Each ticket you purchase helps our band perform, travel, and represent our school with pride. Thank you for standing behind our student musicians and the music education they work hard for every day.