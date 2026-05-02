Louie R Merlo Foundation
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Our mission
The Louie R Merlo Foundation enhances the lives of families caring for severely impaired children through support, resources, and community engagement, exemplified by events like the Kentucky Derby Party that raise vital funds for their mission.
Past events
Past events
Event
Kentucky Derby Party
May 2, 5:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
7318 Herbst Rd, Brighton, MI 48114, USA
More ways to support us
Donation
Annual Sponsorship
$2,500 of $100,000 goal
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Our website
https://lrmfoundation.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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