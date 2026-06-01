Louisville Corrections Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 77
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Louisville Corrections Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 77

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Louisville Corrections Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 77

Our mission

The Louisville Corrections FOP Lodge 77 supports correctional officers and their families through community engagement, events, and fundraising activities, fostering camaraderie and enhancing the well-being of its members.
Events
Events
Xbox Series S Raffle (Paper/In-Person)
Raffle
Xbox Series S Raffle (Paper/In-Person)
Jun 8, 11:00 - 11:30 AM EDT
View raffle
Xbox Series S Raffle
Raffle
Xbox Series S Raffle
Jun 8, 11:00 - 11:30 AM EDT
View raffle
More ways to support us
Louisville Corrections Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 77
Shop
Louisville Corrections Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 77
Welcome to the Louisville Corrections FOP Lodge 77 online shop. Every donation made helps support the men and women of Louisville Corrections while also giving back to the community we proudly serve.Proceeds from our merchandise and fundraising efforts are reinvested directly into charitable and member-support initiatives led by Lodge 77. Through programs such as Coat-A-Kid, community outreach events, holiday assistance efforts, and our Members-In-Need donation program, we are able to support both our members and local families during times of need.When you support Louisville Corrections FOP Lodge 77, you are not only supporting our officers and staff — you are helping strengthen our community. Because together, we are always Stronger Together.
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Our website

https://www.facebook.com/louisvillecorrections.lodge/

Contact information

[email protected]
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