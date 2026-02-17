Lsu Alumni Federation
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Our mission
The LSU Alumni Federation connects and supports LSU alumni through networking, scholarships, and community engagement, fostering a strong sense of pride and unity among graduates to enhance the university's legacy and impact.
Past events
Past events
Raffle
Mardi Gras Raffle - AmesLayne Clothing
Feb 17, 5:00 - 8:00 PM CST
Raffle
Mardi Gras Raffle - LSU Tumbler, LSU Yeti Rambler, and LSU Coffee
Feb 17, 5:00 - 8:00 PM CST
Raffle
Mardi Gras Raffle - Cajun Dinner for 6
Feb 17, 5:00 - 8:00 PM CST
Raffle
Mardi Gras Raffle - 4 LSU v Bama Tickets + 1 Parking Pass
Feb 17, 5:00 - 8:00 PM CST
Raffle
Mardi Gras Raffle - Turtlebox
Feb 17, 5:00 - 8:00 PM CST
See more
Our website
https://lsuhouston.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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