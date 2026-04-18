Lufkin Creative Inc

Lufkin Creative Inc

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Our mission

Lufkin Creative Inc fosters community through arts and culture, enhancing access to creative experiences and strengthening local connections. They host events like 'Roots & Rhythm' to celebrate music, culture, and hometown pride.
Past events
Past events
Roots & Rhythm: a Hometown Concert
Event
Roots & Rhythm: a Hometown Concert
Apr 18, 6:00 - 9:30 PM CDT
118 S First St, Lufkin, TX 75904, USA
Mimosas and Masterpieces
Event
Mimosas and Masterpieces
Apr 18, 10:00 - 12:00 PM CDT
107 E Lufkin Ave, Lufkin, TX 75901, USA

Our website

https://www.lufkincreative.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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