Lufkin Creative Inc
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Our mission
Lufkin Creative Inc fosters community through arts and culture, enhancing access to creative experiences and strengthening local connections. They host events like 'Roots & Rhythm' to celebrate music, culture, and hometown pride.
Past events
Past events
Event
Roots & Rhythm: a Hometown Concert
Apr 18, 6:00 - 9:30 PM CDT
118 S First St, Lufkin, TX 75904, USA
Event
Mimosas and Masterpieces
Apr 18, 10:00 - 12:00 PM CDT
107 E Lufkin Ave, Lufkin, TX 75901, USA
Our website
https://www.lufkincreative.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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