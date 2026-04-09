Lumpkin County Historical Society
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Lumpkin County Historical Society

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Lumpkin County Historical Society

Our mission

The Lumpkin County Historical Society preserves and shares local history through educational programs and events, maintaining the historic 1884 Jail Museum to honor Lumpkin County's heritage for future generations.
Past events
Past events
2026 Annual Awards Program
Event
2026 Annual Awards Program
Apr 9, 7:00 - 8:00 PM EDT
111 N Park St, Dahlonega, GA 30533, USA
More ways to support us
Lumpkin County Historical Society's Memberships
Membership
Lumpkin County Historical Society's Memberships
Join the Lumpkin County Historical Society, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, and become part of a community dedicated to preserving and sharing local history. Your membership supports educational programs, special events, and the stewardship of the historic 1884 Jail Museum while helping keep Lumpkin County’s stories alive for future generations. Members receive updates on programs and activities and play a vital role in sustaining the Society’s mission.Learning from the Past, Preserving for the Future.Become a member today and help honor and celebrate Lumpkin County’s heritage.
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Our website

https://www.lumpkinhistory.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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