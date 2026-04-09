Membership

Lumpkin County Historical Society's Memberships

Join the Lumpkin County Historical Society, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, and become part of a community dedicated to preserving and sharing local history. Your membership supports educational programs, special events, and the stewardship of the historic 1884 Jail Museum while helping keep Lumpkin County’s stories alive for future generations. Members receive updates on programs and activities and play a vital role in sustaining the Society’s mission.Learning from the Past, Preserving for the Future.Become a member today and help honor and celebrate Lumpkin County’s heritage.