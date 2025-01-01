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Lunenburg Neighbors for Responsible & Inclusive Local Government

🌟 Join us in Creating Change! 🌟At Lunenburg Neighbors Political Action Committee, we are fundraising in order to advocate for municipal budget transparency, property tax affordability, and equitable allocation of town resources. We want to represent the interests of Lunenburg residents, homeowners, and taxpayers seeking responsible and inclusive local governance that serves the entire community.We know that change starts with people like you. Every donation, every dollar, and every moment of your time brings us closer to achieving our mission. Donations are not tax-deductible. How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help us reach our goal.Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Volunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact too.Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.