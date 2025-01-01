LV JROTC Foundation Special Project
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Our mission
The LV JROTC Foundation supports Leavenworth High School's JROTC program by fostering resilience, teamwork, and leadership in students. They raise funds for projects like new signage at the Raider Competition Course to honor 1SG Cogdill.
More ways to support us
Donation
Tango Sierra INDIVIDUAL Donors
$1,350 of $22,000 goal
Donate today
Donation
Donate to the Leavenworth JROTC Color Run for CASA
$130 of $200 goal
Donate today
Contact information
[email protected]
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