Lwiro Primate Fund Inc
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Lwiro Primate Fund Inc

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Lwiro Primate Fund Inc

Our mission

We believe that wildlife deserves to live a wild life, not kept as exotic pets or hunted for meat. 

So, we run the largest primate sanctuary in D.R. Congo: crucial habitat for the hundreds of chimps and monkeys in our internationally accredited sanctuary. All were victims of poaching or wildlife trafficking. 

We give them nutritious food, veterinary care, and security. Ultimately we will return them to live in Nature when it is safe to do so.

More ways to support us
Donation
You can make a difference
Your gift gives rescued primates a safe, lasting home.When you donate, you help provide nutritious food, veterinary care, and secure sanctuary to primates who have survived poaching and the illegal wildlife trade.
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2025 Year in Review
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Our website

https://www.lwirofund.org/

Contact information

[email protected]

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