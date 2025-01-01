Lwiro Primate Fund Inc

We believe that wildlife deserves to live a wild life, not kept as exotic pets or hunted for meat.

So, we run the largest primate sanctuary in D.R. Congo: crucial habitat for the hundreds of chimps and monkeys in our internationally accredited sanctuary. All were victims of poaching or wildlife trafficking.

We give them nutritious food, veterinary care, and security. Ultimately we will return them to live in Nature when it is safe to do so.