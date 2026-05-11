Lynden Christian School
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Our mission
Lynden Christian School fosters academic excellence and spiritual growth in a Christ-centered environment, preparing students to serve and lead in their communities with integrity and compassion.
Past events
Past events
Raffle
Lynden Christian Trial
May 11, 4:00 AM - May 14, 5:00 AM PDT
More ways to support us
Event
Family Fun Night
Win: LC Sweatshirt, LC Coffee Cup, & $20 Woods Gift Card.
Get your tickets
Our website
https://www.lyncs.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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