Maan Academy Inc
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Our mission
Maan Academy Inc fosters a nurturing environment for children through a Muslim Montessori education, promoting academic excellence and cultural understanding while serving the Tampa community. They aim to empower students with knowledge and values.
Past events
Past events
Event
Plant the Seeds for Tampa’s 1st Muslim Montessori
Feb 22, 5:00 - 8:30 PM EST
8301 Dunham Station Dr, Tampa, FL 33647, USA
Our website
https://maanacademy.org/school-donations.php
Contact information
[email protected]
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