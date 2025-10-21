Madison Birthday Boost

Madison Birthday Boost

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Our mission

Madison Birthday Boost ensures every child in Madison feels special on their birthday by providing complete birthday experiences, including gifts and party supplies, for those facing tough circumstances. Join us to spread joy and celebration!
Past events
Past events
Madison Birthday Boost's Silent Auction
Auction
Madison Birthday Boost's Silent Auction
Nov 21, 6:00 PM CST
3506 Country Grove Dr, Madison, WI 53719, USA
More ways to support us
Birthday Boost Kits
Custom
Birthday Boost Kits
Sponsor a Birthday Boost Volunteering Event Are you ready to make a real difference in your community while having a blast with your team? Join hands with us to host a Birthday Boost Volunteering Event for your company, organization, or social group. It's not just volunteering; it's a celebration of joy and giving!How It Works Here's the fun part: you'll pick up your Birthday Boost kit(s) before your event at one of our convenient Madison locations. Each kit is your ticket to an incredible volunteering experience, complete with:Box DecoratingCustom Banner CraftingParty Favor AssemblingCard DecoratingParty Game MakingAfter the event, return the completed kits to one of our locations!Cost and Impact A $250 donation is required for each Birthday Boost kit, which covers all of the birthday box contents and funds future supplies. On average, a kit takes 4-6 adults 60-120 minutes to complete. Your sponsorship goes a long way in creating lasting memories and spreading happiness.Ready to join the party and make a child's day unforgettable? Contact us at [email protected] to learn more and start the celebration of giving.If you've already received your invoice, you can pay here.
Learn more

Our website

https://www.madisonbirthdayboost.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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