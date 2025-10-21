Madison Birthday Boost

Sponsor a Birthday Boost Volunteering Event Are you ready to make a real difference in your community while having a blast with your team? Join hands with us to host a Birthday Boost Volunteering Event for your company, organization, or social group. It's not just volunteering; it's a celebration of joy and giving!How It Works Here's the fun part: you'll pick up your Birthday Boost kit(s) before your event at one of our convenient Madison locations. Each kit is your ticket to an incredible volunteering experience, complete with:Box DecoratingCustom Banner CraftingParty Favor AssemblingCard DecoratingParty Game MakingAfter the event, return the completed kits to one of our locations!Cost and Impact A $250 donation is required for each Birthday Boost kit, which covers all of the birthday box contents and funds future supplies. On average, a kit takes 4-6 adults 60-120 minutes to complete. Your sponsorship goes a long way in creating lasting memories and spreading happiness.Ready to join the party and make a child's day unforgettable? Contact us at [email protected]
to learn more and start the celebration of giving.If you've already received your invoice, you can pay here.