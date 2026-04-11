Madison Heights Parent Teacher Organization

The Madison Heights PTO supports students by funding classroom supplies, family events, and activities that foster connections between parents and teachers, ensuring a vibrant educational community for all children.
Past events
Past events
Event
Eagles on the Green!!!
Apr 11, 8:00 - 2:00 PM PDT
1415 N Mill Ave, Tempe, AZ 85288, USA
Raffle
Heights Movie Night Basket Raffle Tickets Day Of Order
Make their yearbook extra specialAdd a custom message from you to your student. This can be words of encouragement, pride, or a favorite memory from the school year. Message available for an additional fee.A small note now, a big memory later.
Eddie's Dogs Snack Shack helps our Madison Heights PTO raise funds for classroom needs, field trips, and enrichment activities. Every order supports our school community—parents, teachers, and kids working together.