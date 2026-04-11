Madison Heights Parent Teacher Organization
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Madison Heights Parent Teacher Organization

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Madison Heights Parent Teacher Organization

Our mission

The Madison Heights PTO supports students by funding classroom supplies, family events, and activities that foster connections between parents and teachers, ensuring a vibrant educational community for all children.
Past events
Past events
Eagles on the Green!!!
Event
Eagles on the Green!!!
Apr 11, 8:00 - 2:00 PM PDT
1415 N Mill Ave, Tempe, AZ 85288, USA
Heights Movie Night Basket Raffle Tickets Day Of Order
Raffle
Heights Movie Night Basket Raffle Tickets Day Of Order
Mar 27, 4:25 - 10:00 PM MST
3/5 Spring Training Ticket Order Form
Event
3/5 Spring Training Ticket Order Form
Mar 5, 6:05 PM - Mar 9, 8:00 PM MST
10710 W Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85037, USA
More ways to support us
Dollar Dress Down Day
Donation
Dollar Dress Down Day
Donate today
Eddie Grams
Event
Eddie Grams
Make their yearbook extra specialAdd a custom message from you to your student. This can be words of encouragement, pride, or a favorite memory from the school year. Message available for an additional fee.A small note now, a big memory later.
Get your tickets
Eddie's Dogs Snack Shack
Donation
Eddie's Dogs Snack Shack
Eddie's Dogs Snack Shack helps our Madison Heights PTO raise funds for classroom needs, field trips, and enrichment activities. Every order supports our school community—parents, teachers, and kids working together.
Donate today

Our website

https://heightspto.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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