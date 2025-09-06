MaE's Oasis Inc

Event

Comedy Night with Justin Whitehead

Laughter is healing… and we’re bringing it straight to YOU! 🎤✨MaE’s Oasis is excited to host a virtual comedy experience designed to lift spirits, build community, and support a powerful cause. Join us for an evening of joy, connection, and much-needed laughter—all while helping us prepare for our 2nd Annual Rooted in Wellness Community Health & Wellness Fair.🗓 Date: [Insert Date] ⏰ Time: [Insert Time] 📍 Location: Virtual (join from anywhere!) 🎟 Tickets: $10–$20 Your ticket does more than secure a seat—it helps us continue our mission of promoting mental wellness through holistic support, education, and advocacy. Every laugh contributes to creating safe, supportive spaces where individuals can grow, heal, and thrive.✨ What to expect:- A hilarious live comedy set (30–60 minutes of pure entertainment)- A chance to unwind and recharge- A meaningful way to give back to the communityWhether you’ve had a long week or just need a reason to smile, this is your moment. Invite your friends, grab your favorite drink, and let’s laugh with purpose.Because sometimes… healing starts with laughter 💛#MaEsOasis #RootedInWellness #LaughForACause #MentalWellnessMatters⚠️ Disclaimer: This comedy event may include explicit language and adult content and is not appropriate for children. By purchasing a ticket, you confirm that you are at least 18 years old. MaE’s Oasis is not responsible for the content expressed during the comedian’s set.