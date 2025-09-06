MaE's Oasis Inc
organization logo

MaE's Oasis Inc

Subscribe
Donate

MaE's Oasis Inc

Our mission

MaE’s Oasis promotes mental wellness through holistic support, education, and advocacy, creating an inclusive space where individuals build resilience, strengthen connections, embrace healing, and can grow emotionally and mentally.
Past events
Past events
Rooted in Wellness: A Community Health & Wellness Fair
Event
Rooted in Wellness: A Community Health & Wellness Fair
Sep 6, 1:00 - 6:00 PM EDT
116 Rogers St, Buena Vista, GA 31803, USA
Rooted in Wellness: A Community Health & Wellness Fair Raffle
Raffle
Rooted in Wellness: A Community Health & Wellness Fair Raffle
Sep 6, 1:00 - 6:00 PM EDT
More ways to support us
Donate to Support Our Mission & Change Lives
Donation
Donate to Support Our Mission & Change Lives
$300 of $5,000 goal
Donate today
Support MaE's Oasis Inc!
Donation
Support MaE's Oasis Inc!
$305 of $5,000 goal
Donate today
Comedy Night with Justin Whitehead
Event
Comedy Night with Justin Whitehead
Laughter is healing… and we’re bringing it straight to YOU! 🎤✨MaE’s Oasis is excited to host a virtual comedy experience designed to lift spirits, build community, and support a powerful cause. Join us for an evening of joy, connection, and much-needed laughter—all while helping us prepare for our 2nd Annual Rooted in Wellness Community Health & Wellness Fair.🗓 Date: [Insert Date] ⏰ Time: [Insert Time] 📍 Location: Virtual (join from anywhere!) 🎟 Tickets: $10–$20 Your ticket does more than secure a seat—it helps us continue our mission of promoting mental wellness through holistic support, education, and advocacy. Every laugh contributes to creating safe, supportive spaces where individuals can grow, heal, and thrive.✨ What to expect:- A hilarious live comedy set (30–60 minutes of pure entertainment)- A chance to unwind and recharge- A meaningful way to give back to the communityWhether you’ve had a long week or just need a reason to smile, this is your moment. Invite your friends, grab your favorite drink, and let’s laugh with purpose.Because sometimes… healing starts with laughter 💛#MaEsOasis #RootedInWellness #LaughForACause #MentalWellnessMatters⚠️ Disclaimer: This comedy event may include explicit language and adult content and is not appropriate for children. By purchasing a ticket, you confirm that you are at least 18 years old. MaE’s Oasis is not responsible for the content expressed during the comedian’s set.
Get your tickets

Our website

https://www.maes-oasis.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by