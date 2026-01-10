Magnolia Merch
Magnolia Merch is the official apparel and lifestyle line of the Magnolia Rose Foundation—created to spread joy, spark conversation, and support our mission of inclusion and autism acceptance. Each item features uplifting, cute, and meaningful phrases designed to celebrate exceptional families and the beauty of neurodiversity. Proceeds from Magnolia Merch help supplement our nonprofit funding, allowing us to continue offering sensory-friendly playdates, inclusive events, and vital community programming when sponsorships and grants aren’t enough. When you wear Magnolia Merch, you’re not just wearing a shirt—you’re wearing a purpose.Magnolia Rose Foundation