Magnolia Rose Foundation
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Magnolia Rose Foundation

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Magnolia Rose Foundation

Our mission

Our mission is to create inclusive, judgment-free experiences for exceptional children, teens, and their families—spaces where differences are welcomed, dignity is honored, and families can simply show up and belong.
Events
Events
Magnolia Wilds
Event
Magnolia Wilds
May 23, 9:00 - 11:00 AM CDT
11342 LA-955, Ethel, LA 70730, USA
Get your tickets
Open Play 2026
Event
Open Play 2026
Jun 6, 12:00 - 2:00 PM CDT
16333 George Oneal Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70817, USA
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🎬 ExceptionaliTEENS Sensory-Friendly Movie: Masters of the Universe
Event
🎬 ExceptionaliTEENS Sensory-Friendly Movie: Masters of the Universe
Jun 20, 10:00 - 12:00 PM CDT
16040 Hatteras Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70816, USA
Get your tickets
🎬 Sensory-Friendly Movie: Toy Story 5
Event
🎬 Sensory-Friendly Movie: Toy Story 5
Jun 20, 10:00 - 12:00 PM CDT
16040 Hatteras Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70816, USA
Get your tickets
Splash-A-Palooza 2026
Event
Splash-A-Palooza 2026
Jul 10, 6:00 - 8:00 PM CDT
30372 Eden Church Rd, Denham Springs, LA 70726, USA
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🎬 ExceptionaliTEENS Sensory-Friendly Movie: Supergirl
Event
🎬 ExceptionaliTEENS Sensory-Friendly Movie: Supergirl
Jul 25, 10:00 - 11:00 AM CDT
16040 Hatteras Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70816, USA
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🎬 Sensory-Friendly Movie: Split Decision- Minions 3
Event
🎬 Sensory-Friendly Movie: Split Decision- Minions 3
Jul 25, 10:00 - 12:00 PM CDT
16040 Hatteras Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70816, USA
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🎬 Sensory-Friendly Movie: Split Decision- Moana
Event
🎬 Sensory-Friendly Movie: Split Decision- Moana
Jul 25, 10:00 - 12:00 PM CDT
16040 Hatteras Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70816, USA
Get your tickets
Back to School Jump-A-Thon 2026
Event
Back to School Jump-A-Thon 2026
Aug 8, 5:00 - 7:00 PM CDT
17573 Old Jefferson Hwy #3930, Prairieville, LA 70769, USA
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🎬 ExceptionaliTEENS Sensory-Friendly Movie: Spider-Man Brand New Day
Event
🎬 ExceptionaliTEENS Sensory-Friendly Movie: Spider-Man Brand New Day
Aug 22, 11:00 - 1:00 PM CDT
16040 Hatteras Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70816, USA
Get your tickets
🎬 Sensory-Friendly Movie: Paw Patrol Dino Movie
Event
🎬 Sensory-Friendly Movie: Paw Patrol Dino Movie
Aug 22, 11:00 - 1:00 PM CDT
16040 Hatteras Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70816, USA
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MRF Ambassador Program
Custom
MRF Ambassador Program
May 4, 4:00 PM - Nov 18, 11:55 PM CST
Learn more
5th Annual Magnolia Masquerade: Spectrum Carnival
Event
5th Annual Magnolia Masquerade: Spectrum Carnival
Jan 9, 8:00 PM - Jan 10, 12:00 AM CST
3325 Groom Rd, Baker, LA 70714, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Full Bloom Membership: May - August
Membership
Full Bloom Membership: May - August
Seasonal Memberships: Flexible Options for Every FamilyWe’re excited to offer Seasonal Memberships, giving families the flexibility to enjoy all the benefits of the Magnolia Rose Foundation on a seasonal basis. Each season includes a selection of our most popular events and playdates, with the added bonus of 10% off the total value compared to paying per event.Seasonal Membership OverviewOur seasonal memberships are divided into three vibrant seasons, ensuring your family can participate during the times that work best for you:1. First Bloom (January - April)2. Full Bloom (May - August)3. Fall Bloom (September - December)How It Works• We take the total value of an annual membership and divide it into three equal parts.• Each seasonal membership includes full access to playdates and events within the season you choose.• Enjoy 10% savings compared to purchasing individual event tickets.Seasonal Memberships offer the perfect blend of flexibility and value, making it easier than ever for families to participate in our fun, sensory-friendly activities throughout the year!!
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Fall Bloom Membership: September - December
Membership
Fall Bloom Membership: September - December
Seasonal Memberships: Flexible Options for Every FamilyWe’re excited to offer Seasonal Memberships, giving families the flexibility to enjoy all the benefits of the Magnolia Rose Foundation on a seasonal basis. Each season includes a selection of our most popular events and playdates, with the added bonus of 10% off the total value compared to paying per event.Seasonal Membership OverviewOur seasonal memberships are divided into three vibrant seasons, ensuring your family can participate during the times that work best for you:1. First Bloom (January - April)2. Full Bloom (May - August)3. Fall Bloom (September - December)How It Works• We take the total value of an annual membership and divide it into three equal parts.• Each seasonal membership includes full access to playdates and events within the season you choose.• Enjoy 10% savings compared to purchasing individual event tickets.Seasonal Memberships offer the perfect blend of flexibility and value, making it easier than ever for families to participate in our fun, sensory-friendly activities throughout the year!!
View membership
Magnolia Merch
Shop
Magnolia Merch
Magnolia Merch is the official apparel and lifestyle line of the Magnolia Rose Foundation—created to spread joy, spark conversation, and support our mission of inclusion and autism acceptance. Each item features uplifting, cute, and meaningful phrases designed to celebrate exceptional families and the beauty of neurodiversity. Proceeds from Magnolia Merch help supplement our nonprofit funding, allowing us to continue offering sensory-friendly playdates, inclusive events, and vital community programming when sponsorships and grants aren’t enough. When you wear Magnolia Merch, you’re not just wearing a shirt—you’re wearing a purpose.Magnolia Rose Foundation
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Our website

https://the-mrf.org/

Contact information

Miranda Georgetown Riley(Founder)

225.572.2553

[email protected]

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