Membership

Full Bloom Membership: May - August

Seasonal Memberships: Flexible Options for Every FamilyWe’re excited to offer Seasonal Memberships, giving families the flexibility to enjoy all the benefits of the Magnolia Rose Foundation on a seasonal basis. Each season includes a selection of our most popular events and playdates, with the added bonus of 10% off the total value compared to paying per event.Seasonal Membership OverviewOur seasonal memberships are divided into three vibrant seasons, ensuring your family can participate during the times that work best for you:1. First Bloom (January - April)2. Full Bloom (May - August)3. Fall Bloom (September - December)How It Works• We take the total value of an annual membership and divide it into three equal parts.• Each seasonal membership includes full access to playdates and events within the season you choose.• Enjoy 10% savings compared to purchasing individual event tickets.Seasonal Memberships offer the perfect blend of flexibility and value, making it easier than ever for families to participate in our fun, sensory-friendly activities throughout the year!!