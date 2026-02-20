Magnus Court No.100
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Our mission
Magnus Court No. 100 empowers women through community service and support, fostering leadership and personal growth while promoting charitable initiatives that uplift families and enhance lives in their communities.
Past events
Past events
Event
Mother’s Day Gift Card Tree!
Feb 20, 11:30 AM - May 9, 1:00 PM EDT
Event
The Harlem Nights Experience
Apr 25, 8:00 PM - Apr 26, 12:00 PM EDT
3640 Friendly Post Ln, Woodbridge, VA 22192, USA
Custom
Double Good Popcorn (Jan14-18)
Jan 14, 4:00 PM - Feb 21, 8:00 PM EST
More ways to support us
Membership
Magnus Court Membership Yearly Dues
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Shop
Imperial Session Shop
Welcome to our online shop 🛍️All events for Imperial Session purchased through the Court are available through the shop!Happy shopping! 🌟Magnus Court No. 100
View shop
Donation
Desert of VA Pancreatic Cancer Initiative
$45 of $245 goal
Donate today
Our website
https://www.magnus-court-100.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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