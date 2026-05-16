Donation

Help us build stronger communities!

At the Maguire Foundation, our goal is to be a driving force for positive change in the communities we serve throughout New York State. We leverage our industry resources to advance the wide-ranging efforts of local nonprofits, address unmet needs and improve quality of life. Through grants, volunteerism and community initiatives, we empower individuals and organizations to thrive. We know that change starts with people like you. Every act of kindness, every dollar, and every moment of your time brings us closer to achieving our goal. Together, we can create a brighter, more compassionate community for all.How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help us reach our goal.Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Volunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact too.Thank you for supporting Maguire Foundation, your support is invaluable.