Mahogany & Friends Foundation

Mahogany & Friends Foundation

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Our mission

Mahogany & Friends Foundation empowers marginalized youth through financial literacy workshops, fostering essential skills in budgeting and teamwork. Our mission is to uplift communities by providing education and mentorship for a brighter future.
Events
Events
Flagship Financial Literacy Workshop – Deposit
Event
Flagship Financial Literacy Workshop – Deposit
May 6, 1:30 PM - May 30, 2:30 PM EDT
151 McIntire Pk Dr, Charlottesville, VA 22902, USA
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6 Month Financial Culture Workshop Series (Bi-Weekly)
Event
6 Month Financial Culture Workshop Series (Bi-Weekly)
Apr 9, 6:00 PM - Sep 17, 6:00 PM EDT
Mahogany & Friends Virtual Portal
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More ways to support us
Donate to make a difference
Donation
Donate to make a difference
🌟 Join us in Creating Change! 🌟At Mahogany & Friends Foundation, we know that change starts with people like you. Every act of kindness, every dollar, and every moment of your time brings us closer to achieving our mission. Together, we can create a brighter, more compassionate world for all.How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help us reach our goal.Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Volunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact too.Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.
Donate today
Empower the Future with the P.U.S.H. Initiative™
Donation
Empower the Future with the P.U.S.H. Initiative™
Through our P.U.S.H. Initiative, we place inspiring, financial-literacy–centered books directly into schools and community centers to help propel children toward brighter futures.With a donation of $30, you can send two paperback books to a school or community center of your choice—each delivered with a personalized note from you and our foundation. (1 book = $15 | Minimum donation: 2 books)Your support helps put powerful stories and essential money lessons into young hands, building confidence, knowledge, and opportunity where it’s needed most.Together, we’re shaping the future—one book at a time.
Donate today
Donate to High Five Savings Challenge™
Donation
Donate to High Five Savings Challenge™
Become a crucial part of fostering growth and opportunities. A five-week savings challenge that teaches goal setting, saving habits, and banking skills — paired with matching funds through our High Five Fund. By participating in our High Five Savings Challenge™, you directly empower underrepresented youth and families.Every contribution to the Mahogany & Friends Foundation fuels our **mentorship and community programs**, enabling personal development and educational advancement for marginalized individuals. Your support strengthens our mission to enhance equity and create brighter futures.Join us in making a tangible impact. Your donation today invests in the potential of communities striving for positive change.
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Our website

https://www.mahoganyandfriends.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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