Malama Arts

Malama Arts

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Our mission

Mālama Arts fosters community engagement through the arts, offering staged readings and performances that connect local talent with audiences. Their mission is to enrich cultural experiences and provide opportunities for creative expression in Hilo.
Events
Events
Dance Nation Staged Reading
Event
Dance Nation Staged Reading
May 31, 7:00 - 9:00 PM HST
280 Keawe St, Hilo, HI 96720, USA
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More ways to support us
In The Heights Sponsorship
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In The Heights Sponsorship
Mahalo for sponsoring our production of In The Heights! Please choose your sponsorship tier below. The deadline to submit the graphic art for your ad is Tue March 10. All ads will be in black and white. Please email .jpg or .png files to [email protected].
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Our website

https://www.malamaarts.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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