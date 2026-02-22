Malama Arts

Mālama Arts fosters community engagement through the arts, offering staged readings and performances that connect local talent with audiences. Their mission is to enrich cultural experiences and provide opportunities for creative expression in Hilo.
Mahalo for sponsoring our production of In The Heights! Please choose your sponsorship tier below. The deadline to submit the graphic art for your ad is Tue March 10. All ads will be in black and white. Please email .jpg or .png files to [email protected].