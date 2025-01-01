Malcolm Little Gun Club

Malcolm Little Gun Club

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Our mission

Malcolm Little Gun Club empowers the Black community through firearms training, emergency preparedness, and advocacy. We provide resources and a supportive environment for skill-building, safety, and legislative awareness, fostering resilience and confidence.
More ways to support us
Malcolm Little Gun Club: 2026 Annual Membership Dues
Membership
Malcolm Little Gun Club: 2026 Annual Membership Dues
What dues support:Your membership helps MLGC cover the basics, keep stable, and growing!Core operating costs + renewals: an annual membership at CASL is $265 per person. We cover that cost, PLUS access to the range and meeting hall for members of your household. Training + meeting needs: technology, supplies, materials, and training facilitation from club members with expertise and, when beneficial, paid consultants.Emergency preparedness training + hands-on practice, including strengthening our communications readiness and supporting pathways connected to Black Hammies and NAAGA’s Emergency Support Team (N.E.S.T).Consistent planning for range days and skill-building gatherings, so practice isn’t random—it’s reliableYour membership also gives you a local home base that serves as a liaison to the National African American Gun Association (NAAGA)—helping keep members informed about national training opportunities, key conversations, critical policy, and legislative updates. MLGC Board of Directors
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Contact information

[email protected]
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