Manfredi for Supreme Court
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Our mission
Manfredi for Supreme Court advocates for justice and integrity in the legal system. The campaign supports Michael Manfredi's candidacy to uphold the rule of law and ensure fair representation for all citizens in the judiciary.
Past events
Past events
Event
Taco Tuesday at Taco Bell Cantina
May 12, 5:00 - 7:00 PM EDT
4 Stickley Dr, Manlius, NY 13104, USA
Our website
https://manfrediforsupremecourt.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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