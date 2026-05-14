Marathi Aai Initiative
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Our mission
Marathi Aai Initiative fosters community and cultural connection among Marathi families in the U.S. through events, celebrations, and educational activities, promoting the rich heritage of Maharashtra while nurturing a supportive environment.
Past events
Past events
Event
Mother's Day Meet-up Portland
May 13, 5:00 - 7:30 PM PDT
4279 SE 62nd Ave, Hillsboro, OR 97123, USA
Event
Mother's Day Meet-Up New England
May 9, 12:30 - 2:30 PM EDT
4A Wayside Rd, Burlington, MA 01803, USA
Event
MAI Philly Gudhi Padwa 2026
Mar 22, 11:30 - 2:30 PM EDT
889 E Lancaster Ave, Downingtown, PA 19335, USA
Our website
https://marathiaai.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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