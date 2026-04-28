Membership

MCL 1025 Membership 2026-2027

Marine Corps LeagueGeneral Larry Oppenheimer Detachment #10252027 Membership Dues & FeesThe payment of annual national membership dues entitles all members in good standing to an automatic subscription to the MCL Semper Fi Magazine publication.The membership year and dues for members paying annually shall expire on 31 August of each year.2027 Annual DuesGeneral Larry Oppenheimer Detachment is $35.00Or by Check payable to:General Larry Oppenheimer Detachment #1025Kimberley Mancuso, Paymaster18640 W 117th Street Olathe, KS 66061-6554On behalf of the Marine Corps League, I would like to personally thank you for your continued generosity and support of our mission to serve Marines, veterans, their families, and our local community.Because of supporters like you, we are able to provide assistance to veterans in need, support scholarships for deserving students, contribute to children’s hospitals, assist local VA programs, and stand beside Marines and their families during times of hardship.As we continue these important efforts, we are reaching out to ask if you would consider making an additional donation to help us expand our impact. Every contribution—large or small—directly supports those who have sacrificed so much for our country.Your generosity helps us ensure that no Marine, veteran, or family member is left behind.We would be honored to have your continued partnership in this mission of service, patriotism, and remembrance.Thank you again for your loyalty, kindness, and support.Semper Fidelis,Semper Fidelis