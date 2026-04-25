Marion Chapter DeMolay
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Our mission
Marion Chapter DeMolay empowers young men through leadership training, community service, and social activities. We foster personal growth and strong values, preparing youth for a successful future while building lifelong friendships.
Past events
Past events
Event
District 2 Conclave
Apr 25, 4:00 PM - Apr 26, 4:00 PM EDT
1846 SE 36th Ave, Ocala, FL 34471, USA
Custom
Spaghetti Dinner
Mar 27, 4:00 - 8:00 PM EDT
Our website
https://fldemolay.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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