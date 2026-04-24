Marlena Hollis Ministries
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Marlena Hollis Ministries

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Marlena Hollis Ministries

Our mission

Marlena Hollis Ministries creates transformative spaces for individuals to encounter Jesus through worship, the Word, and prophetic teachings. We offer retreats, mentorship, and outreach to inspire lives through salvation and the Holy Spirit's power.
Past events
Past events
2026 Sacred Spaces Women's Retreat
Event
2026 Sacred Spaces Women's Retreat
Apr 24, 3:00 PM - Apr 26, 12:00 PM CDT
3845 Perkins Rd, Thompson's Station, TN 37179, USA
More ways to support us
Renew the Mission: A Partnership Campaign
Donation
Renew the Mission: A Partnership Campaign
Marlena Hollis Ministries exists to advance the Gospel by equipping believers, strengthening pastors and ministry leaders, and expanding outreach that serves vulnerable communities across the world. Through preaching, leadership development, prayer ministry, and strategic partnerships, the ministry mobilizes people and resources to bring encouragement, discipleship, and hope to those who need it most.Through ministry partnerships and outreach efforts in places such as the Philippines, Pakistan, India, South Africa, and local communities, Marlena Hollis Ministries has had the privilege of encouraging pastors, supporting local church outreach, and ministering to children and families in vulnerable situations.These partnerships create opportunities to strengthen leaders who faithfully serve their communities, provide encouragement and discipleship to believers, and bring practical care and spiritual support to those who need hope.While Marlena Hollis serves as a preacher and teacher, Marlena Hollis Ministries functions as a nonprofit organization built on collaboration and partnership—working alongside pastors, churches, and ministry partners to expand the reach of the Gospel both locally and globally.The work of this ministry is made possible through the generosity and partnership of supporters who believe in the mission.When you give, you are helping:• encourage pastors and ministry leaders• equip believers to grow deeper in their faith• support outreach to children and vulnerable communities• expand ministry efforts both locally and internationallyTogether, we can continue saying yes to the opportunities God places before us.We invite you to prayerfully consider joining the mission through your support.
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Marlena Hollis Ministries's Shop
Shop
Marlena Hollis Ministries's Shop
Welcome to our online shop 🛍️Every purchase you make directly supports our mission. Browse our selection and find the perfect items for you.By shopping with us, you help us achieve our goals and positively impact our community. Thank you for supporting our mission — your contribution is invaluable.Happy shopping! 🌟Marlena Hollis Ministries
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Our website

https://marlenahollisministries.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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