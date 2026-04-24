Donation

Renew the Mission: A Partnership Campaign

Marlena Hollis Ministries exists to advance the Gospel by equipping believers, strengthening pastors and ministry leaders, and expanding outreach that serves vulnerable communities across the world. Through preaching, leadership development, prayer ministry, and strategic partnerships, the ministry mobilizes people and resources to bring encouragement, discipleship, and hope to those who need it most.Through ministry partnerships and outreach efforts in places such as the Philippines, Pakistan, India, South Africa, and local communities, Marlena Hollis Ministries has had the privilege of encouraging pastors, supporting local church outreach, and ministering to children and families in vulnerable situations.These partnerships create opportunities to strengthen leaders who faithfully serve their communities, provide encouragement and discipleship to believers, and bring practical care and spiritual support to those who need hope.While Marlena Hollis serves as a preacher and teacher, Marlena Hollis Ministries functions as a nonprofit organization built on collaboration and partnership—working alongside pastors, churches, and ministry partners to expand the reach of the Gospel both locally and globally.The work of this ministry is made possible through the generosity and partnership of supporters who believe in the mission.When you give, you are helping:• encourage pastors and ministry leaders• equip believers to grow deeper in their faith• support outreach to children and vulnerable communities• expand ministry efforts both locally and internationallyTogether, we can continue saying yes to the opportunities God places before us.We invite you to prayerfully consider joining the mission through your support.