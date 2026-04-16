Marneas Mission
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Our mission
Marneas Mission empowers seniors in Northeast Ohio to live with dignity, security, and hope. Through community engagement and fundraising events, they provide essential resources and support to enhance the quality of life for older adults.
Past events
Past events
Event
Senior Resource Pathways Swinging "Fore" Seniors Fundraiser - TOPGOLF
Apr 16, 6:00 - 9:30 PM EDT
5820 Rockside Woods Blvd N, Independence, OH 44131, USA
Our website
https://www.seniorresourcepathways.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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