Maryann Michael Studios

Maryann Michael Studios

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Our mission

MMS is dedicated to making dance an inclusive, enriching experience for all ages. We offer high quality dance education that celebrate cultural diversity and creativity. Through global dance styles and performances, we promote cultural awareness and connection, giving everyone the opportunity to experience the richness of other cultures. We believe in making dance accessible, meaningful and create opportunities for students to connect with and appreciate cultures all over the world.

Events
Events
The Art Behind the Dance: A Bollywood Choreographer Tribute
Event
The Art Behind the Dance: A Bollywood Choreographer Tribute
Jun 6, 11:00 - 12:15 PM EDT
3675 Boggy Creek Rd, Kissimmee, FL 34744, USA
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Our website

https://www.maryannmichaelstudios.org/

Contact information

[email protected]

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