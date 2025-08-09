Maryann Michael Studios

Our mission
MMS is dedicated to making dance an inclusive, enriching experience for all ages. We offer high quality dance education that celebrate cultural diversity and creativity. Through global dance styles and performances, we promote cultural awareness and connection, giving everyone the opportunity to experience the richness of other cultures. We believe in making dance accessible, meaningful and create opportunities for students to connect with and appreciate cultures all over the world.
Our website
https://www.maryannmichaelstudios.org/
Contact information