Maryland Theta Chapter - Pi Gamma Mu International

The mission of Pi Gamma Mu is to encourage and promote excellence in the Social Sciences and to uphold and nurture scholarship, leadership, and service. Maryland Theta is UMGC's chapter of Pi Gamma Mu. We are delighted to invite our newest initiates to our Annual Initiation Ceremony on Sunday, April 12th at 10:00 a.m. ET. This celebration is more than an induction. It is a moment to welcome you into a distinguished community of scholars committed to understanding and improving our world. We encourage you to invite your loved ones to share in this milestone; their support, pride, and presence make the achievement even more meaningful. We hope the ceremony inspires you to continue pursuing excellence and to see yourself as an essential part of the legacy and future of Pi Gamma Mu.Pi Gamma Mu is a certified member of the Association for College Honor Societies (ACHS). To learn more about the importance and credibility of certified honor societies, visit: https://www.achshonor.org/why-join-a-certified-honor-societyTo learn more about Pi Gamma Mu, visit http://www.pigammamu.org For questions about Maryland Theta Chapter, contact faculty sponsor, Dr. Katherine Im, at [email protected]