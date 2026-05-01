Master's Martial Art

Master's Martial Art

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Our mission

Master's Martial Art offers Christ-centered martial arts lessons to empower students, regardless of their financial situation. Through community support, they aim to share the Gospel and foster personal growth in a nurturing environment.
Events
Events
PRACTICAL & TACTICAL (Knife Seminar for Charity)
Event
PRACTICAL & TACTICAL (Knife Seminar for Charity)
May 23, 10:00 - 4:30 PM CDT
212 E Cameron Ave, Rockdale, TX 76567, USA
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Our website

https://mastersmartialart.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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