Mater Dolorosa Catholic School
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Mater Dolorosa Catholic School

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Mater Dolorosa Catholic School

Our mission

Mater Dolorosa Catholic School fosters academic excellence and spiritual growth in a nurturing environment, empowering students to become responsible, compassionate leaders through a strong foundation in faith and education.
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Mater Dolorosa School Field Day 2026 T-Shirts
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Mater Dolorosa School Field Day 2026 T-Shirts
Mater Dolorosa Catholic School Field Day T-ShirtsField Day is June 12, 2026!Order your official Mater Dolorosa Catholic School Field Day 2026 T-shirt and show your school spirit and patriotic pride on Field Day. As we approach the celebration of the 250th Anniversary of the United States of America, this year’s Field Day T-shirt will feature a special patriotic theme.Order Deadline: May 20, 2026Student and Staff T-shirts: FREEParent/Family T-shirts: $20.00Shirts are plain white. We will tie dye them with our red white & blue patriotic theme on June 5, 2026. (please note: All PreK students will tie dye their tshirts on June 4 during Preschool Fun Day!)VOLUNTEERS are needed for June 5- look for an email from Sign Up Genius!Don’t miss your chance to be part of the Field Day fun!
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MD PTO Spaghetti Supper
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MD PTO Spaghetti Supper
Spagetti Supper
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Our website

https://materdolorosaschool.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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