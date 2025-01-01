Shop

Mater Dolorosa School Field Day 2026 T-Shirts

Mater Dolorosa Catholic School Field Day T-ShirtsField Day is June 12, 2026!Order your official Mater Dolorosa Catholic School Field Day 2026 T-shirt and show your school spirit and patriotic pride on Field Day. As we approach the celebration of the 250th Anniversary of the United States of America, this year’s Field Day T-shirt will feature a special patriotic theme.Order Deadline: May 20, 2026Student and Staff T-shirts: FREEParent/Family T-shirts: $20.00Shirts are plain white. We will tie dye them with our red white & blue patriotic theme on June 5, 2026. (please note: All PreK students will tie dye their tshirts on June 4 during Preschool Fun Day!)VOLUNTEERS are needed for June 5- look for an email from Sign Up Genius!Don’t miss your chance to be part of the Field Day fun!